Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

