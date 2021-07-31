Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in APA were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.75 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

