Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2,364.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,998 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

