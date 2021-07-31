Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Celsius worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

