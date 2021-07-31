Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.34 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $10,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,123. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

