Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.36 Million in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXN opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

