Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 247,000 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 247,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after buying an additional 176,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.69 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

