Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Rite Aid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RAD opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

