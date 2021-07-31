Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,027. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

