Canadian Tire Co., Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

TSE CTC opened at C$250.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$192.00 and a one year high of C$275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$257.77.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$1.98. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 billion.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

