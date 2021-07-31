Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CCOEY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56. Capcom has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Get Capcom alerts:

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.