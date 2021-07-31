Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €183.20 ($215.53). Capgemini shares last traded at €182.25 ($214.41), with a volume of 438,608 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €161.49.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.