Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,657 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,709. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

