Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $69,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $161.70 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

