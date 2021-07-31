Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) versus Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Head to Head Analysis

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Unrivaled Brands and Capstone Green Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86% Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -151.82% -17.31%

Risk and Volatility

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Capstone Green Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.33 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.04 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -3.72

Capstone Green Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

Capstone Green Energy beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company offers rental solutions and offers aftermarket spare parts. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.