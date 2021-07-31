Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $90,634.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00103138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.55 or 1.00071831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.00819205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,396,391 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

