Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $43.19 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Cardano has a total market cap of $43.19 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00052981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032788 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00208662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00033840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005920 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,936,637,337 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,764,443 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.