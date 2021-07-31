Cash Tech Market Cap Hits $105,014.35 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Cash Tech coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $105,014.35 and $1.66 million worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00797886 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00085363 BTC.

About Cash Tech

CATE is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

