Cashhand (CHND) Price Hits $0.16

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Cashhand has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One Cashhand coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Cashhand has a total market capitalization of $155,128.01 and $1,696.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashhand Coin Profile

CHND is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 972,982 coins. Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashhand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

Cashhand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashhand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashhand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

