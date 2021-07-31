Castle (CSTL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 45.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $11,618.51 and $16.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.