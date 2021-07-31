Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 112.6% higher against the dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $18,475.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00796676 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00085606 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

