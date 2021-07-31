Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

