CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of CDK Global worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $67,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CDK Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

