CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) vs. 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Financial Contrast

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDW and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

CDW currently has a consensus target price of $186.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.58%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.77%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than CDW.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDW and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.39 $788.50 million $6.55 27.99 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.26 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDW beats 1stdibs.Com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

