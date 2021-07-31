Celer Network (CELR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.31 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $184.41 million and approximately $35.31 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.65 or 0.00797253 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085685 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

