Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOP opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.82. Cellect Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

