Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.09 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

