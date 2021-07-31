CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIG shares. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

