Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.