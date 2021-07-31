Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 46.4% in July

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE stock remained flat at $$8.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,577. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.