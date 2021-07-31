Centric Cash (CNS) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000926 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00090252 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

