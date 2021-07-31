Centric Swap Price Hits $0.0002 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Centric Swap has a market cap of $983,163.26 and approximately $153,025.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00135224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.86 or 1.00225641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00814441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

