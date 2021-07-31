ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0024

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $71,726.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.31 or 1.00035330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00071909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010041 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

