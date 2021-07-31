ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CCXI stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

