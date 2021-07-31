Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.52.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.81 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

