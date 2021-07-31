Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.81. 12,295,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,364. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

