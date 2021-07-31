Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSSEP opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

