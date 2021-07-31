China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Head-To-Head Survey

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get ITM Power alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ITM Power and China Carbon Graphite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 4 6 0 2.60 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ITM Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.60%. Given ITM Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ITM Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Volatility and Risk

ITM Power has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A China Carbon Graphite Group -167.05% N/A -321.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITM Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $4.41 million 417.47 -$37.44 million ($0.10) -56.82 China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 7.68 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ITM Power.

Summary

ITM Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 15 hydrogen refueling stations. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.