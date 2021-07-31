China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,300 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 822,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature stock remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
China Literature Company Profile
