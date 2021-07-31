China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.87% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CREG stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

