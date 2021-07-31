Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

TSE:CHR traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.60. The company had a trading volume of 454,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$744.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.73.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

