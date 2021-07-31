Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $204,485,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $68,535,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

