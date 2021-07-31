Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Chuy’s worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $255,000.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $659.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

