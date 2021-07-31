Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in July

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CIOXY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 285,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cielo has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.