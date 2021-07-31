Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Cincinnati Financial worth $69,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.