Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.41.
CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.33.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,659 shares of company stock worth $5,306,663 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Further Reading: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.