Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,659 shares of company stock worth $5,306,663 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

