Citadel Market Cap Tops $195,305.32 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Citadel has a total market cap of $195,305.32 and $8.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.