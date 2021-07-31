Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 183,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,755. The company has a market capitalization of $898.09 million, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.