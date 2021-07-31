Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

